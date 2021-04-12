Lefteris Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 19th

Lefteris Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 19th. Lefteris Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Lefteris Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFTRU opened at $10.59 on Monday. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.