Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 20.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $45,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.36. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $188.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

