Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.17. 288,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,007,314. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

