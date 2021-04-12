Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $232.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,333. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $232.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.04 and its 200-day moving average is $208.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

