Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $27.23 Million Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,067,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,229,000. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock makes up about 12.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Get PureCycle Technologies Inc. Common stock alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. 12,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,631. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Inc. Common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies Inc. Common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.