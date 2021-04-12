Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 37,456 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 393.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 1.65% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

