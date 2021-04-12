Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

