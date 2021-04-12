Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,468,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $94.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

