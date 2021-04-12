Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

Accenture stock opened at $287.71 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $287.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.03. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.