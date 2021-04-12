Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,760 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.32. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

