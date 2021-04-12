Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 324.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $71.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $71.24.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.