Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 50,888 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.90% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $36.96 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

