Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 11,864 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

