Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,810 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.