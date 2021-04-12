Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.47

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 4888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

LGGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

