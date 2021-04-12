Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $333.95

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.95 and last traded at $331.96, with a volume of 440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $332.42.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,842 shares of company stock worth $5,691,509. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

