Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $28.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,870. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

