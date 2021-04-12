Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $28,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.