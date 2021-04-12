Levolution Hits One Day Volume of $53,530.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $53,530.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00686710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,994,474 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

