LGCY Network (LGCY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $231,617.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $26.93 million and approximately $231,617.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00054476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00678483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00041816 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.