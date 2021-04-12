Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.40

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 75229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.73 million, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.