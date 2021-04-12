Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $45.21

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.21, but opened at $43.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 8.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.