Lido DAO Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.28 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and $1.28 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00281677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.94 or 0.00709547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.94 or 0.99138561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.78 or 0.00994127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

