Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.83

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.83 and last traded at $89.81, with a volume of 7339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 215,143 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $9,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

