Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00003887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.74 or 0.00411405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

