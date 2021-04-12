Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0155 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $716,374.73 and approximately $1,750.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

