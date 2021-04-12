Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LECO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.22. 1,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.