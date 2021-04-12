Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

LNC stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $67.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

