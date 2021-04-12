Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $286.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average is $252.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

