Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

Linde stock opened at $284.80 on Monday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.80. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

