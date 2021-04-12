LINKA Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00689953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035657 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00041557 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.