LinkEye 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.54 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. LinkEye has a market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

