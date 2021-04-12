LinkEye Price Reaches $0.0155 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

