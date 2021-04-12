Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.25 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

