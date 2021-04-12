LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0292 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $20.71 million and $32,685.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00038877 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

