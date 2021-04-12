Liquidia (LQDA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) recently:

4/3/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

4/2/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

3/29/2021 – Liquidia had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Liquidia had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 25,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,166. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Liquidia Co alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,171,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,279. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Liquidia by 33.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.