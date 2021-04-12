Liquidity Network (LQD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,051.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $705,735.12 and $80,051.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00066535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00274892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.26 or 0.00700980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,106.90 or 1.00018894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.99 or 0.00958451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

