Liquity Trading 10% Higher Today (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Liquity has a market cap of $450,827.13 and approximately $1.77 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded flat against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.97 or 0.00034987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00712693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.75 or 1.00048205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.44 or 0.00968334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

