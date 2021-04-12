Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Price Tops $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $58,174.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk Machine Learning alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00066410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00272287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00694900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,757.50 or 1.01349201 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.47 or 0.00958275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.