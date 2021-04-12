Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 20.4% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $7,418.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $795.24 or 0.01321801 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,378.03 or 1.00357176 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 718,928,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.