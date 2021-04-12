Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $250.48

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $250.48 or 0.00413299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $16.72 billion and approximately $5.17 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001132 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

