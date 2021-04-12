Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,486.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $1,310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 596.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $2,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

