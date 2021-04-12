Lition Reaches Market Cap of $374,535.76 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Lition has a total market cap of $374,535.76 and approximately $68,142.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lition has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,285.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.08 or 0.03571493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.00413970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $678.84 or 0.01126042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.00566932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.97 or 0.00436212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.90 or 0.00364774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00032845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003559 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

