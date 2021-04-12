Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $269.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a one year low of $125.03 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

