Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LOB stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $71.33.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
