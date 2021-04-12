Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

