Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

