Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,997. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

