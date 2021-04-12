Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $958,933.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001160 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,720,758 coins and its circulating supply is 21,720,746 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

