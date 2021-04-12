LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.33 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 64.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $27,904.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00063222 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003928 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000784 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,843,198 coins and its circulating supply is 51,630,421 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.