Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 117.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $386.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

